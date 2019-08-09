Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Nebraska. It touches millions of lives — people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds. But the research is clear: Suicide is preventable and the more people who stand up for suicide prevention and mental health, the more lives we can save.
If you’ve lost someone to suicide, or you or someone you know suffers from a mental health condition, please join us for the second annual Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental illness on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Eagle Scout Park in Grand Island.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.
In crisis? Call 1-800-273-8255 or Text HELP to 741741. For questions, contact me at manfullsandy@gmail.com.