This letter is in reference to the article in the July 18 Independent regarding noon lunches discontinued at Regency Retirement. The article said that the Midlands Area Agency on Aging and the State Unit on Aging of Nebraska were aware of the action being taken and I took it to mean that they approved of the action being taken.
This letter is directed to the Senior Citizens Industries board and I am asking, why did you take this action? I asked this question at the board meeting and didn’t get an answer other than the following. The reason given as the primary reason was that delivering meals created a problem because of the shortage of staff to do it.
I found it hard to believe that MAAA and the state office would approve discontinuing meals because of a labor problem at the senior center. When meals were being delivered the staff person was in Regency for 25 minutes and the rest of the time consisted of travel both ways that I believe is between 2 and 3 miles. I would think that allowing an hour would cover the time used by the staff member.
Based on the average of over 50 percent of the seniors living in Regency getting meals daily this would amount to the senior center getting an $87 reimbursement every day they delivered a meal. It seems to me that for one hour of staff time, it is generating a pretty good return.
The article in the paper stated that Theresa Engelhardt said that meals were dropped because of a lack of staff members rather than personal disputes. I am asking that the complete reason for eliminating Regency as a congregate meal site that was given to MAAA be revealed by the senior center board. I am asking this as a member of the Regency board and also as a resident but not as an official request from the board.