This is in regards to the revitalization and progress section in Sunday’s Independent.
Tabitha Senior Living facility: I once again implore Tabitha to not build another apartment block. Seniors’ mental health is not served well in this format. It breeds isolation and encourages depression. Please find a way to build one-level single family units instead.
The Grand Island vets home is being redeveloped under the name of Grand Island Liberty Camp. Please no! It brings up visions of an internment holding facility. How about Port Liberty Commons? Or please let the people of Grand Island name it.
I once again want to address the housing. Single level family homes, not apartments. We seniors do not do well feeling isolated and we already have enough health problems that feed depression. We do not need Isolation to add fuel to the fire.
I beg you please, no more apartments for seniors. Isolation is not progress or revitalization.
Erika Randolph
705 W. Hedde St.
