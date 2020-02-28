The Senate wasted time recently on two extreme abortion bills that were never going to pass.
These bills have become an election year ritual for Republicans to fire up their rubes.
Miscarriages and abortions have about the same number of occurrences. Sen. Ben Sasse should question the use of atrazine. Known to cause birth defects, it’s not safe and an all-out assault on basic safeguards that will send our country back to the days when corporate polluters could dump whatever sludge, slime and pesticides they wished into the streams and wetlands that often connect to the water we drink, thanks to the 95 environmental laws rolled out under President Trump’s EPA.
As a result, are the so called pro-life legislators more concerned with corporate profits then the health of the country’s citizens?
The ancient tyranny of men over women must be eliminated as this can only be done by the economic and intellectual liberation of women from men.
The only late-term abortions that have ever been legal are ones that are medically necessary to save a woman’s life or where the child wouldn’t have survived for long and suffered horribly before dying. Those cases are exceedingly rare. We’ve seen enough congressional testimony from women who went through them.
If we allow religious dogma to write our laws, we are no better than Saudi Arabia.
Racism and sexism are profound intellectual and moral failures that led to Trump in the White House.
The majority of Americans want abortion to stay legal. About 30% of women who choose to end pregnancies do so because of low wages, no affordable health care, lack of child care, unstable relationships and housing shortage.
“Life” is a fatal disease. Mother Nature (climate change) bats last, and she will break the world’s economy in her own good time. The coronavirus is a warning.
