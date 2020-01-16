Your support is needed. Nebraska state Sen. Dan Quick introduced LB911 on Jan. 10. This bill will support the current Central Nebraska Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery to become a Nebraska State Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Please write to your legislative representative in support of this bill. You can submit a letter of support by following the Nebraska State Legislative link: https://nebraskalegislature.gov/senators. Click on your representative and encourage their support of this important bill.
Currently, Nebraska has one state veterans cemetery located in Alliance. It is our intent to expand the existing Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the Grand Island Veterans Home redevelopment plan. Veterans and their family members will be interred in a beautiful, well maintained burial park with the dignity and honor they deserve. This space will reverently honor veterans and their families and grow with the passage of time.
The property that was originally donated in 1887 to the Central Nebraska veterans has now been transferred to the City of Grand Island. We are asking that a small portion of land adjacent to the existing cemetery be transferred to the state to honor the veterans and loved ones who are currently buried there. In addition, future veterans and family members will have a peaceful resting place.
For the current cemetery to successfully transition to a state cemetery, we need the support of City of Grand Island officials. Please contact Grand Island City Council members and the mayor to support LB911.
I am encouraging you to contact your state legislators and Grand Island City Council members to support this bill.
