This is a follow-up to the letter to the editor in the July 23 Independent in which I asked for a complete reason that the Senior Citizens Industries board discontinued having Regency Retirement Residence a congregate meal site.
I asked Midland Area Agency on Aging in Hastings to set up a meeting with myself, the president of the Grand Generation Center board and Casey Muzic, executive director of MAAA. The purpose of the meeting would be to discuss the reason for deciding to no longer have Regency a congregate meal site. A few days later I received a call from Casey saying that the Senior Citizens Industries board thought that they had given all the information that they needed to, so there would not be a meeting.
This led me to believe that they had a reason that did not want to reveal. I came up with a proposal, which would be to reinstate Regency as a congregate meal site and set up a committee consisting of two members from the SCI board and two members of the Regency board who were also residents of Regency. This group would address any problems that might arise and try to come up with a solution. By accepting this solution, the SCI board would not have to reveal the reason of why noon meals were stopped. This would allow all seniors at Regency to receive congregate meals from the senior center as they have for the last 17 or 18 years.
I am asking the SCI board to give an answer to this proposal by Aug. 14, so that Regency will know whether they need to look for a different source for congregate meals. If I don’t hear a response by Aug. 14, I will take it as a no and Regency can start looking for a different source for noon meals for all present and future residents.