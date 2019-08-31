The return of a whirlwind of car pools, homework and after-school obligations have hit families again. In the midst of the non-stop action, it can be hard to know what impact the time and energy spent is really having.
But be assured the experiences that kids have in this period of time make a meaningful impact and shape them into who they will become. With that opportunity come tough decisions for parents on what activities will be most beneficial to their children.
Scouting aims to help parents and families make the most of right now by developing character and leadership skills. Our organization is unique in its ability to do that. A study done by Tufts University confirmed that Scouting builds character in six crucial areas - hopefulness, helpfulness, obedience, cheerfulness, kindness and trustworthiness. It also found that a combination of sports and Scouting are a powerful driver of the creation of character in young people.
This study compared character traits of Scouts and non-Scouts and found that youth who participated in Scouting and sports together are almost 12% more likely to embrace pro-social values such as “helping others” or “doing the right thing” than youth who only play sports. The two activities are highly compatible. The positive values taught by Scouting provides the foundation of character necessary to be a leader and thrive in a team environment.
Is finding a balance hard during the school year? Yes, it can be. But those who have gone the farthest in Scouting agree: It is worth it. Scouting provides fun, life-changing experiences young people can’t get anywhere else. The lessons they get here will serve them well wherever they chose to go.
Contact the Overland Trails Office at (308) 382-3717 on joining.