To our teachers, secretaries, custodians, and every Northwest staff member,
In this unpredictable situation, the Northwest High School Student Council wants to let you know how much we appreciate your hard work, dedication and effort. Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week and, despite the outbreak of COVID-19, we want to tell our teachers and every other Northwest faculty member how much we appreciate them.
Although appreciating our teachers is a mindset that we have every day, we rarely tell this to the people who diversify our knowledge and give us incredible opportunities. However, it isn’t just the teachers that work so hard to make our schools so amazing; it is the secretaries, the custodians and the entire faculty that create the productive and encouraging environment that makes Northwest such an incredible place.
Before quarantine placed restrictions on the way we receive our education, you provided us with stability and rhythm; now that we aren’t attending school in person, we have fallen off beat, but you have worked hard to give us the same positive environment, even if we aren’t in the same building. We thank you for starting the year strong and ending the year with the same strength, despite the challenges that have arisen. Even in these unlikely circumstances, you continue to encourage us, dissipating the inevitable discouragement in this uncertain situation.
We appreciate you because going to school isn’t just about the academics; it is about building relationships. Although COVID-19 has made it more difficult, your effort to continue building and developing these key relationships is very much appreciated. The entire Student Council wants to ensure that your effort never goes unnoticed, so thank you.
When we look back on these years, we will remember the people who worked so hard to give us such an amazing experience during high school. The teachers, the custodians, the secretaries, the administrators and every Northwest faculty member have helped to shape the culture that our district prides itself in, encouraging us even during discouraging situations.
The Student Council represents the voices of our peers, thanking you for everything that you have done. The Northwest district has created a culture that we are proud to be a part of, and we appreciate every faculty member for their contribution.
