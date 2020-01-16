I want to thank the crossing guards at all of our school crossings. Tuesday morning I observed the crossing guard on the corner of Stolley Park Road and Adams Street nearly get hit by a vehicle attempting to turn through the intersection.
These folks put themselves in harm’s way to protect our children daily in the cold, rain, wind and snow.
Well done and a sincere thank you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.