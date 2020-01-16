I want to thank the crossing guards at all of our school crossings. Tuesday morning I observed the crossing guard on the corner of Stolley Park Road and Adams Street nearly get hit by a vehicle attempting to turn through the intersection.

These folks put themselves in harm’s way to protect our children daily in the cold, rain, wind and snow.

Well done and a sincere thank you!

