I applaud the editorial staff of this paper for the editorial cartoon of Adam Schiff reading a book of Fairy Tales while the transcript of the Trump/Ukraine phone call was on the table. Dear readers, if you’re not aware of what Schiff did, you should know he was not reading the transcript but was providing “in essence” what he wanted that call to be. It was pure farce and disappointing that a chairman of a House committee would resort to virtual lying about an event, all while wanting to make it sound as if it were the truth.
I find it interesting how some of the readers of our local paper responded to a recent question asking if our president should be impeached. Rarely do more than a hundred to two hundred respond, but to that question some 400 plus answered, with the majority being in favor of impeachment. This action prompts the question, “Where are you getting your news?”
You may not like the president. You may not like how he talks, but he is looking out for this country and each of us. Think back to David, who slew Goliath. He had somewhat of a checkered past. Think Bathsheba and David sending her husband to the front lines. Yet, with all of that, God still wanted our savior to come from the Root of Jesse, the House of David.
So, please try to look beyond the president’s past behavior and note that he is protecting our country, our borders and protecting the unborn. Most agree, he may well be the most pro life president of recent history.
