I was The Independent’s summer intern for 10 weeks and would like to say thank you to the Grand Island community and The Independent for allowing me to learn, grow and develop as a reporter. I am not only grateful for the opportunity, but also thankful to have found a temporary home.
I remember walking into the newsroom on my first day with a look of anxiety and a sense of awkwardness.
Within a week, I felt in my element and found myself excited for the next day’s assignments. I even woke up before 8 a.m. every morning (I am not a morning person). With each assignment and task, I felt comfortably challenged. I found myself wanting to write, read and learn more every day.
The Independent gave me the opportunity to explore and write about my passions such as the personal stories of immigrants. I learned to use my personal interest, knowledge and voice to share the stories of others that may not have the opportunity to speak.
I was also challenged to cover events that I did not have much experience in such as the City Council meetings and the four horse shows (horse shows might be my new beat). Each challenge continuously developed and achieved my summer goal: to become comfortable with my journalistic voice.
Now as I prepare for my senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I know I am prepared for the next steps in my career. Again, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to report for the Grand Island community and I hope the upcoming interns can reach their goals and develop their skills as they take on a wonderful experience at The Grand Island Independent.