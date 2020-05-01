It’s never been more important for our country to have strong conservative leaders at the helm. Socialists, whether of the Chinese communist or Bernie Sanders varieties, are working around the clock to undermine America. That’s why Republicans need to vote for good leaders like Ben Sasse.
President Trump and the Republican Party in Nebraska are best served with Ben Sasse in the Senate. Sasse leads on issues that matter to conservatives and he has the campaign infrastructure and resources to help Republicans up and down the ticket.
Ronald Reagan used to say, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” That’s why he worked so hard to build the conservative movement and win for the Republican Party.
Ben shares President Reagan’s victory mindset, and I know that he and President Trump are going to work together to beat socialism at home and abroad. That’s why I’m voting for Ben Sasse in the May 12 primary, and I hope all my fellow Republicans will join me.
Zachary Zoul
5931 N. Webb Road
Buy a dictionary and look up socialism - you might learn much about democracy. Sasse is just another vote for whatever Trump commands.
