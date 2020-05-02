I’d like to remind voters that Sen. Sasse’s work for agriculture has moved the ball forward for Nebraska. He’s defended us from terrible, over-the-top rules like WOTUS and fought to expand trade — that’s probably why he’s earned the Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsement... again.

He’s a good man, putting Nebraska first. If you haven’t voted yet, Ben’s the guy for Nebraska.

Chris Eickmann

Edgar

