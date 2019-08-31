Sasse should run for president, and save the country
This is an open letter to Sen. Ben Sasse.
I am sorry to hear of your announcement to run for re-election for U.S. senator. I am very disappointed that you have not stood up to President Trump as I think perhaps you may be one of the very few who could represent our country as president. It seems to me that you have caved in to the Republican machinery and I have not heard you voice any independent thoughts in the last several months.
I am a lifelong Republican and have always voted Republican. I am ultra-conservative and I voted for Donald Trump. I am also a farmer. We have been failed by the Trump Administration as we are losing the trade war with China. It turns out that trade wars are not easy to win.
The final straw is allowing the EPA to give waivers to the oil refineries reducing ethanol demand. Trump will lose some farm states and be out of office in the next election.
You were one of my hopes to save the Republican Party. Now I am afraid that myself, and my friends, are searching for the most conservative Democrat. I would really hate to see Pelosi and Schumer get all excited about a Democratic victory, but it looks inevitable.
Perhaps it is not too late for you to change your mind and stand up to the Trump administration. Change your mind. Run for president. And perhaps even save the party, and most importantly, the United States of America.
Thank you very kindly.