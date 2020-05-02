Here’s the difference between Ben Sasse and his primary opponent: Ben Sasse is the only one running a positive campaign. Negative attacks don’t work in Nebraska politics.
The Midwest is known around the world for how friendly we are. That’s more than just superficial niceness on our part, though we’re friendly because we genuinely love and care for everyone in our communities.
I’m so shocked by how nasty politics have gotten. Attack ads and mudslinging isn’t who Nebraskans are. Thankfully, Sen. Sasse has never stooped to that level.
He is different from most politicians. He’s just a dad and husband from Fremont, trying to make this country a better and stronger place for his kids.
Ben’s positive campaign shows us something important: We can be better. I’m so happy with how he’s represented us, and I’m thrilled to be voting for him on May 12.
Frank Kovacs
Minden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.