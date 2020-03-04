In response to Sen. Ben Sasse and Sen. Lindsey Graham being criticized for wasting time on abortion bills, if only one baby were saved the pain and spared a death he or she never deserved, it would be worth all the time it took.
S. 311, introduced by Sasse, the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act” was defeated 56-41. Graham’s bill, S. 3275, banning abortions performed 20 weeks or later into pregnancy also failed 53-44.
Both measures failed to get the necessary three-fifths majority, with nearly all Democrats voting against both bills and nearly all Republicans voting in favor of both.
I had the opportunity to hear Sasse speak at the pro-life march in Lincoln on Jan. 18. He is passionate about the sanctity of life. A pro-life person is pro-life 24/7 365 days a year whether or not it is an election year. Sasse is true to the cause of God, family and country.
In contrast, Sen. Bernie Sanders stated at a recent rally that there is no room in the Democratic Party for pro-life supporters. That is about as blunt as you can put it. Incidentally, Sanders also stated that Fidel Castro provided excellent educational opportunities for Cuban citizens. Grand Island has a large Cuban population. Ask your co-workers or neighbors who came here from Cuba about how grateful they feel toward Castro and his communist regime.
We are in for the most important election in the history of the United States. Please be vigilant and stay informed, whether it be the sanctity of life, socialism versus a democratic republic, 2nd Amendment rights, 1st Amendment rights, immigration, or the economy. Stand your ground and push back. We have all had our heads in the sand since the 1960s and the tide is coming in fast.
There really is a red line in the sand now. We all have to decide which side we are on.
Leander Kuszak
Ashton
