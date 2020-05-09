Reading Butch Hughes’ letter in Friday’s paper reminded me of a letter he sent around the state during the 2014 U.S. Senate election, where he stated that he was voting for Democrat Dave Domina over Republican Ben Sasse because Butch “would like to see a person from our state be voted in that actually could/would change the law so the current infanticide would be stopped!”
The funny thing is that as our senator, Ben Sasse literally authored the anti-infanticide bill in Congress (the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act) and has a track record of defending the right to life at every turn. That’s why every pro-life organization, both nationally and in our state, has endorsed Ben. You would think that this record would make Butch change his tune, but it seems that there is something more personal motivating him, unfortunately.
Sen. Sasse is the only candidate running a completely positive campaign, focused on serving our state in our time of need. This Nebraska primary voter appreciates the conservative leadership Sasse has exercised in Congress, but I appreciate more that he has refused to respond in-kind to the personal attacks Democrats and his opponents have lobbed at him.
In times like these, Nebraskans want service, not slander, and Ben Sasse has demonstrated that. He deserves our support on Tuesday, and he deserves another term fighting for us as our U.S. senator.
