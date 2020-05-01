As a pro-life Nebraskan, I am so proud that Ben Sasse represents this state in the U.S. Senate.
Nobody fights harder for the sanctity of life than Ben. Every day he’s been in the Senate, he’s been fighting for babies. He’s standing up for constitutionalist judges on the Judiciary Committee. Pro-life groups, such as the Susan B. Anthony List, consistently rank him as a top pro-life member of Congress. He’s growing a bipartisan majority to support the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Ben Sasse gets how important the right to life is, and he hasn’t let pro-life Nebraskans down. I’m standing with Nebraska Right to Life and President Trump — we need Ben’s pro-life voice in D.C.!
Larry Kopsa
York
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.