The city leaders of Grand Island are continuously expressing their love of roundabouts (traffic circles). And again are pushing for the construction of one of these features at the Five Points intersection.
Yes, roundabouts allow for a smoother, more consistent flow of traffic. In fact, roundabouts allow for an almost unstopped flow of traffic exiting to the various streets or roads connected to them.
Conversely, the entire purpose of an intersection with traffic lights is to pause the flow of traffic, to create an opening, a space, a break in the number of vehicles passing through that intersection.
Pedestrians cross streets during those traffic flow pauses, additional vehicles enter or exit driveways during those pauses, drivers have an opportunity to cross streets at intersections blocks away from the traffic light, all because of gaps in traffic.
There will be no gaps in traffic exiting a roundabout. Remember it’s advertised as creating a near continuous flow. The greatest saving with the construction of a traffic circle at Five Points is that Grand Island will no longer be required to do maintenance on traffic signals.
Building a roundabout in what is essentially a residential neighborhood would show no sympathy for local residents and actually touches callous indifference if not stupidity.
