The issue of a roundabout at Five Points is divisive.
I went to the public information meeting at Blessed Sacrament to see the information on it. The meeting seemed to be staffed mainly by employees of the company who will build the roundabout. They spoke very positively of creating a roundabout at Five Points, as one would expect.
I am neither for nor against roundabouts. I don’t think it should be an issue of whether one likes or dislikes them, but if benefits justify costs. These are my concerns:
Cost: According the Grand Island Independent articles, the cost has increased by $700,000 since proposed — the estimated cost to taxpayers has went up 50%. And these are just estimates. How much higher will it go?
Purpose and need: It was said it would decrease the number and severity of accidents at the intersection. According to statistics given the past three years, one accident has occurred for every 2,400 cars that pass through the intersection, severity was not given. If one student dropped out of school per 2,400 at Grand Island Senior High, would this be considered a problem?
Wait time would decrease by an average of 30 seconds. Is waiting an average of 30 seconds significant? Is it worth it, especially if it costs taxpayers $700,000?
Few statistics were given to support claims or draw comparisons from other similar intersections in town. Unbiased statistics from a known source put into context would have been helpful.
No statistics were given as to cost of maintaining the lights vs. building a new intersection. Like they say, talk is cheap, especially if you have a bias. Is it really as expensive to maintain eight traffic lights as opposed to completely rebuilding an intersection?
Ultimately, the question needs to be, in this era of tight budgets, do the benefits justify the cost? Grand Island residents will pay the costs.
