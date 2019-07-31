Thud, goes the congressional hearings of Robert Mueller. If the “movie” version of the report was supposed to animate President Donald Trump’s wrongdoings enough for America to demand impeachment, it failed. Honestly, It was a sad movie.
It reminded me of a real movie I saw as a kid, called: “The Cowboys.” In it, an old John Wayne plays an old rancher who needs to get his cattle to market but all he can muster are a bunch of greenhorn boys for the long journey. They get ambushed along the way by shameful, disrespectful, undignified bad guys — rotten enough to pick on an old man and a “squad” of clueless, ill-equipped young-uns. Watching western movie hero John Wayne get shot up and fall to the ground toward the end of his career was the end of an era. Same with Robert Mueller.
By the end of the movie, however, the cowboys do catch up to the shameless leader and his gang. They wipe out the bad guys and the good people of the ol’ West live happily ever after. Yippie-ki-yay! I never could stomach the actor who played the “leader” in future movies after what he did to an American hero.