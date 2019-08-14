Riehle shows commitment, doing a great job for county
With the two separate floods and now wind damage, Steve Riehle has had a very difficult year and he has done an exceptional job with the challenges.
The problems are not over. All the extra repairs have put the road work behind schedule and who knows what the fall weather will be like.
I got to know Steve Riehle when I was a county supervisor and can testify he is extremely competent and has done a great job for the county. The county board needs to work with the departments as a team.
That is when real work gets done. When Steve left his position with the city, he remained in the area showing his commitment to the county. The last few years, the county has been losing talented employees and I would hate to lose Steve.
You have good, talented people running the various county offices. The county supervisors can concentrate on important things like the $3.4 million shortfall and the impact of the bad weather on our farmers.