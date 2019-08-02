I was quite surprised to read the paper last week concerning the Hall County board proceedings, putting County Public Works Director Steve Riehle on probation.
Prior to this position, Steve was employed by the Nebraska Department of Roads. Having represented the Nebraska Highway Commission as the District IV commissioner, I worked with Steve for 22 years. He was the district construction engineer, working directly under our district engineers, Andy Necas and then Chuck McCann. He was a very dedicated employee and kept us informed of any requests or problems in our 17-county district.
I am wondering what some members of the county board have on their agenda that is causing this action. This year with all the rainfall destroying many county roadbeds, I am sure it is hard to take care of all requests and keep in mind the budget to sufficiently replace the roadways and bridges, but blaming a dedicated employee is not the answer. He always seemed to work with the city, however, these are two separate entities, and he should not be blamed for the condition of city roads.
I hope the county commissioners take into consideration his expertise and value the knowledge he brings forth.