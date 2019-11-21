Did you know the number of former smokers in the United States has been higher than the number of current smokers since 2002? Are you ready to join the group of former smokers? Quitting can be intimidating, but free resources like the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, make it much easier.
The week of Nov. 18-22, Tobacco Free Hall County, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline and other partners across the state are teaming up for Cessation Week. This week focuses on encouraging Nebraskans to quit tobacco and promoting available resources to help quit tobacco for good.
Even if you have tried to quit in the past, but slipped up, you learned something from that experience, and that knowledge can be put toward another try.
Available resources include:
- Your doctor or health care provider.
- Individual, group or telephone counseling.
- Nicotine replacement therapy — either over-the-counter or prescription.
- Prescription, non-nicotine medications.
The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering a free two-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to all qualified callers. Cessation counseling and medication are both effective for treating nicotine dependence, but combining the two has been shown to increase the success rate.
By calling the Quitline, tobacco users have a whole team of support on their side. You can get the tools you need to be successful by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW, talking with your healthcare provider, and building your support network.
For help quitting, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), and for Spanish services at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569). Translation services are also available in more than 170 languages. For additional resources and to learn more about the free NRT promotion visit www.QuitNow.ne.gov.
Michaela Perry
Tobacco Free Hall County
219 W. Second St.
