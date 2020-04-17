As communities across the state are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many people are finding themselves laid off or furloughed with a very uncertain future. For people who rely on prescription medicines, this uncertainty can be even more stressful as they try to figure out how they will pay for the medicines they need.

There are resources available to help patients pay for their medicines. Many pharmaceutical companies offer payment assistance programs, and the new online search engine, www.MedicineAssistanceTool.org, allows patients, caregivers or physicians to find programs that could help. Simply enter the name of your medicine, answer a few background questions and then follow the links to apply for the assistance programs. The website also has additional information and links to savings cards and patient advocacy groups.

During these difficult times, everyone could use a little help. If this information helps even one person, I will be glad to have shared. Stay home. Stay healthy!

