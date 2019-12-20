I call myself a Republican and center my views around Republican values. However, I do not support President Trump’s recent actions. I do not believe that he stands for the morals of our party, and it’s truly a shame that conservatives across the country must now be associated with a man who rules with fear and stirs up hatred.
After tuning into the numerous testimonies that have taken place as part of the impeachment inquiry to date, including those of National Security Council member Fiona Hill and David Holmes, a senior U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, I wonder once again — where’s my party? These career civil servants offered evidence that our Republican president does not put the American people first.
I believe there are more Republicans out there who feel the same way I do. Are we truly more concerned about political consequences than we are about the total degradation of our moral values as a party?
We as Republicans, especially those with positions of power in Washington, need to demand more accountability in the White House. It was so disappointing to see the vote over impeachment this week directly split down party lines. Please, Sen. Sasse, don’t let your vote be based only on party lines as you take up the issue in the Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.