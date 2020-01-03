Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has raised questions about the way Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, has been coordinating with the White House on the pending impeachment trial of President Trump. Murkowski is a breath of fresh air among the stench of Washington, D.C., and gives hope to this Republican.
McConnell has seemingly forgotten the importance of the separation of powers, and the necessity of an independent legislative branch providing checks and balances on executive over-reach. His allegiance to the Trump White House forfeits the foundational underpinning of our democracy that is the rule of law. That’s where Murkowski comes in.
There are a handful of senators who have demonstrated at least an occasional willingness to put principle ahead of party. Murkowski is among them as are Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and our own Ben Sasse. These and other Republican senators will be tested in the weeks ahead. Will they demonstrate blind loyalty to President Trump no matter the facts about abuse of power, or will they put our country and her Constitution first?
Larry Johnson
Omaha
