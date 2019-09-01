Can you print the name and phone number and maybe a picture of the Associated Press reporter who has actual news on what positive results have occurred under President Trump? Yes, I know that he is annoying and isn’t what everyone wanted. I am also glad we dodged the bullet and didn’t get “you know who” in office.
Maybe we could contact this AP reporter so those of us who are interested could let him/her know where to look for positive news stories. Maybe one on the lowest level of unemployment ever, less regulations on small businesses, more opportunities for minorities, businesses begging for employees, wages going up and making this a safer place for citizens of this country.
Yes, I know I should be more concerned about the illegal people crossing our border. But after watching the films of the citizens of this country who are living on the streets, with their representatives not even mentioning them, it is quite apparent that they don’t care. The politicians who are supposed to work for us sure are not.
What about the citizens and those trying to become citizens legally who are not being protected in these communities and being preyed on by criminals coming over the border? Where is the protection of the children who are being reused and sold to get people over the border? Where is the help for our law enforcement personnel who are put in danger at every level? They are scorned but still have to protect those who demean them.
Where are those stories? Where is that AP reporter who could be writing about this side of the story. They wouldn’t have to do a story every day on the positive things that are happening. That is really too much to ask and could get them in trouble or fired, but maybe only once a week.
Maybe do updates on stories that have been reported. Like an update on the Baltimore slums that President Trump mentioned. Has their representative been down there yet to improve their circumstances? Have the 10 to 13 schools in that district improved on the zero graduation rates and what is being done to improve this number? I know the HUD director went down there. What happened? Where is the follow up?
You are supposed to be reporters, not puppets.