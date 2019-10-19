Nebraska sits atop a gold mine. I just wonder how long it will take for Nebraskans to realize it. At a time when Fortune 500 companies are buying only renewable energy to power their operations and climate change continues to dominate political discourse, states with high potential for renewable energy generation are ideally positioned to become big-time energy producers — and reap the economic benefits.

Guess what? Nebraska has tremendous amounts of wind power, ranking third in total wind energy potential and first in how consistently the wind blows. It also ranks near the top 10 in solar potential.

If these resources were underground, I have a sense that people would be going crazy finding ways to dig them up and exploit them. Well, they’re not; the opportunity is literally blowing by in our faces and shining down on our heads.

Let’s join the 21st century and develop our renewable resources, giving our rural places and farmers a commodity to produce that is in high demand.

