I saw the picture of Sgt. Terry Berney in the Occasions section of Sunday’s Independent.

Terry and I left for Vietnam on July 4, 1969, from the Grand Island airport. My family was there telling me goodbye. Terry’s family was there, also. We flew to Denver together. Terry went to San Francisco. I went to Fort Lewis, Wash.

I want to tell Terry’s family, I did see him two times in Nam. I was in the 4th Infantry Division in the Central Highlands.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments