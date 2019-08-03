Science has questions that may never be answered.
Religion has “answers” that may never be questioned!
“Before you call yourself a Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Hindu or any other theology, learn to be human first.”
— Shannon L. Alder
Proverbs 6:16-19, New International Version (NIV), describes President Trump in great detail:
“(16) There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him:
“(17) haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood,
“(18) a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil,
“(19) a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.”
Trump’s understanding of reality is born of his reality show. Saying stupid things gave Trump high ratings.
Stupidity, like the universe, is endless.