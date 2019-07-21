I have been a resident at Regency Retirement for 4 years and wanted to write you about the situation of “Senior Missing Meals” here and why only some of us are eligible for meals on wheels and some, like me, are not.
I am a 72-year-old widow with chronic arthritis. I cannot fix meals and I cannot stand for long periods to fix full meals for myself. I only cook microwave ones.
What I really mill most is the fellowship at the noon meal, with my friends.
Peg Marsh, our director, has been tireless in trying to get us meals again. I think she’s a godsend, working with our board, local and state officials, again, to see if a permanent solution can be found.