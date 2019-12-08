The recently publicized effort by the Save Chapman Committee to recall certain members of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education is nothing more than a scare tactic meant to bully and intimidate.

The intention of the committee, saving their school, is honorable; however, their actions are not. The board is responsible for the entire district, not a select group or geographical region. It must act in the best interest of all patrons, collectively. A middle school in Chapman, located at the eastern boundary of the district, is impractical at best.

The fact that the committee previously threatened a recall if their plan was ignored by the board and has since launched said recall is an attempt at coercion and should not be condoned. As a resident of the Grand Island Public Schools district, I believe that I should have no say in the governance of the Northwest Public Schools district, but that isn’t stopping members of the Save Chapman Committee.

