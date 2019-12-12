I have been watching with interest concerning the recall petition effort of two members of the Grand Island Northwest school board. It appears to me that the voters of the Northwest district were not completely satisfied with the direction the previous board and administration were pursuing prior to the last election. The voters chose new board members to lead the district.
The complaint filed against Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt is without merit. They were elected by a majority vote in 2018 and should continue to serve their full terms.
School board members are non-paid public servants. As with most board members, they have a diverse group of patrons to serve. The two members have not broken any laws, violated any policy or acted immorally.
In addition, the possibility of a special election would be extremely costly to the Northwest school district. As a former board member, I can appreciate the work these people do and am satisfied with the present board, and if I want any change, I will vote accordingly at the next regular election.
