I read a recent article in The Grand Island Independent that Karen Bredthauer is running for re-election to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. I’m writing to support her effort.

I know she is interested in the well-being of the Grand Island and Hall County areas. She is an energetic person who gets a lot of things done, but also works well with others. I know she has business interests in Grand Island and owns farmland as well, so she is well aware of the tax burden placed on real estate. She is a positive influence on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

Cast your vote for Karen Bredthauer.

