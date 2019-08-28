I’m writing this letter in regards to the Nebraska State Fair. I think they should hope that this year was a wake-up call. If they want visitors come to the fair, they need to put gravel or put asphalt on all of their visitor parking areas so they don’t have this mess happen again. Hopefully, they do something before next year’s fair.
As for the shuttle buses, they stunk because they didn’t have enough drivers. But why couldn’t they have used the school buses. After they dropped the kids off at school, they might have been able to use those drivers.
A lot us had to wait until 11 a.m. Monday for Older Nebraskans Day to get on a shuttle. They could have started the shuttle buses at 8 a.m. so they could get all of the ones going to the concert there on time by 11 a.m. and open the gate for them to let them in.
Next I think if they want you to use clear bags for all of the concerts, they should post it online when you buy your tickets or at the ticket box office so people know. There were people with backpacks, bags, regular purses, etc. If they are going to enforce it, then they need to do it for everyone or not do it at all. If they don’t have clear bags, then they shouldn’t be allowed in the concert if it’s supposed to be enforced. They told me in April that you had to have clear bags at all concerts; then enforce it for all.
I hope they fix the parking area next year with gravel or asphalt. I hope this is a wake-up call experience this year and they fix it, probably by next year.