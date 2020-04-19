Order of priority for the White House: 1. President Trump’s ego. 2. Trump’s golf courses. 3. Jared and Ivanka’s businesses. 4. Profits of big businesses. Number 10. People’s lives.

Then we have state Sen. Steve Halloran and his herd immunity, wanting Gov. Pete Ricketts to remove all restrictions and let people die. Survival of the fittest? People are not animals, Mr. Halloran.

What is needed is quick, accurate testing of everyone who wants it. Those who test negative for coronavirus could go about their regular routine. Anyone testing positive must be quarantined. Until we get that test available, we must keep on living as if everyone is contagious.

