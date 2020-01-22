What is the role of DHHS Children and Family Services supposed to be? Wouldn’t it be ideal if DHHS was there to support childcare facilities and help them to become the best places for children to grow? Wouldn’t it be great if their mission was to do what is best for children in Nebraska?
Unfortunately, it seems that this organization only exists to enforce rules and regulations and discipline child care providers. When a daycare provider hears that the DHHS is coming they are filled with worry and stress instead of feeling supported.
There is a childcare crisis in my town of St. Paul; there simply are not enough licensed child care providers for the amount of children that need care. As parents we are forced to quit our jobs, which many of us can’t afford to do, or send our children to unlicensed childcare facilities, which aren’t being regulated at all.
How does DHHS Children and Family Services help? They don’t! This past week they shut down an excellent daycare facility very suddenly claiming there was an emergency. They based this off of a completely inaccurate report from a third party inspection company that had made a phone call to the facility. My own son has been going to this daycare his whole life and I can say with complete confidence that no child was ever put in harm by being there.
However, many children were harmed by DHHS suddenly ripping them away from the caretaker that most of them have bonded with since they were infants.
Who does DHHS answer to? Who is going to provide a safe place for these children to go to while their parents are working to pay the bills? DHHS seriously needs to re-evaluate what their role and responsibilities are to daycare providers.
Kimberly Killinger
St. Paul
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.