What are the Grand Island protesters protesting?
Police brutality? In Grand Island?
I personally know a number of Grand Island Police Department officers, as well as Nebraska State Patrol officers. Each and every one of them is a fine human being, people that all of us should strive to be like. I have never known any of them to show racism or brutality toward anyone, nor have I ever heard of police brutality around here.
The death of George Floyd? Yes, that was brutality by a bad cop, but it is not a reflection of all cops. Everyone who has seen the video agrees. Subsequently, this bad apple (who just happened to be a cop) has been arrested and will stand trial.
Are you protesting slavery?
Yes, I agree, slavery was horrible. It’s why young people of all colors shed their blood to end it. Why dishonor their sacrifice? I think we need to give credit to those that ended slavery. I also think that the members of today’s society are no more responsible for slavery than my future German son-in-law and his family were responsible for the Holocaust. We love our son-in-law, and we are proud to call him and his family, our family. They had no more to do with the Holocaust than the rest of us had to do with slavery.
Are you protesting systemic racism?
OK, I agree with you on this one. I have seen racism. I may have even committed it. Racism runs both ways; it knows no color. Racism is committed every day by persons of one color toward persons of another color. So, protest if you must, but a word of caution: Look in the mirror before pointing fingers. Those bad people include you and me. Forgiveness only comes through our accepting Jesus Christ.
