I read in my Sunday edition about the Crane Trust seeking financial support and am surprised at their gall in this COVID-19 crisis. I think they should let the public see their financial statement before asking the public for money.

Why do they think people need the government or a “non-profit” organization to see the cranes? I have lived on the Platte River for 57 years and people were driving down to see the cranes long before the Crane Trust existed.

I chuckled when I read they are protecting the habitat when the farmers have been protecting the habitat for years. Now that much of the land along the river has been returned to native grass the cranes just fly farther from the river to spend their day in the cornfields. Thank you farmers!

In 1974 the federal government tried to condemn our land for a wildlife refuge, as though it wasn’t already. When that failed the Platte River Recovery and Nature Conservancy started buying up all the farmland along the river. The Crane Trust promised they would keep paying property taxes, but that promise was broken a few years ago. They dumped their share of the burden onto the farmers even though they charge a pretty penny to pasture cattle on their land.

The public should bear in mind that any riverfront property they purchase is no longer open to the public unless you pay them. We have long let people hunt, fish, and enjoy wildlife at no charge. I think in this crisis people have better ways to spend their money than on a bloated agency.

Judith Luehr

Wood River

