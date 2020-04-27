Elections will take place on or before May 12, with the COVID-19 mail-in ballots being the new way of doing business. When you receive your Hall County ballot, vote for Karen Bredthauer. Her voting record is hard to beat — always looking out for the taxpayer of Hall County.
Voting no on increased spending and balancing the county budget without increasing taxes. Karen has proven she is definitely a fiscal conservative.
With COVID-19 heavy on everyone’s mind, we need proven leadership at our county level that can handle any new way of doing business for the citizens of our country. Voters need to unite and check the box on your ballot — Karen Bredthauer. We need her proven leadership and experience on the Hall County board.
Connie Revoir
1712 Doreen St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.