Thank you to Richard Troester for his well-written response in the Jan. 1 Independent to Gerald Kosmicki’s Dec. 27 letter. I also wish to respond to his comments.
First, let me state my position. I am a proud, smelly, deplorable, Walmart shopper (per Hillary Clinton), that lives in the flyover zone, in the Midlands on the Astro Turf (per Nancy Pelosi), and I am still clinging to my guns and religion (per Barrack Obama).
Jesus did not come to force the scribes and the Pharisees out of the temple. He came to seek and to save those which are lost — Luke 19-10; not willing any should perish — 2 Peter 3-9.
The Reagan myth? Well, thank God that he engineered winning the Cold War with Russia without a shot being fired. This saved millions of lives. Both Presidents Clinton and Obama have enabled Russia to be strong again.
Ask yourself, why did Russia give the Clinton Foundation $145 million? Why did Obama and Hillary Clinton give 20% of the USA’s uranium to Russia? Why did Obama give $150 million to Iran? What did they do with the money?
You are right about one thing, Mr. Kosmicki, religion is evil, but Christianity is wonderful.
