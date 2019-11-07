On Sept. 26, four well-qualified gentlemen offered a proposal to redevelop the former Grand Island Veterans Home site.
I am living with my daughter here in Grand Island and am approved to reside at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. The last we heard, in their words, “we cannot safely house any more veterans.” Four months ago, I moved here from Bettendorf, Iowa, where I was staying at a Masonic independent living facility, which I’m able to do if Grand Island independent living is approved. Many more of our veterans would also be given a chance at independent living.
Perhaps you might be sharing my concern. I’m 93 and in good health, hoping this can be achieved.
