I see so many people call themselves pro-life, wanting to deny women the choice to have an abortion. Yet, when you look at the protest lines in front of the Planned parenthood places you see old men and old women. I stopped one day and asked a group of about 25 protesters, why not abortion? What should be done with the baby if the mother is not mentally, physically or even financially able to care for the child? They all answered the same ... ”put the child up for adoption.” Then I asked each of them how many have you adopted? They all answered the same ... none.
What did I learn from this? That these people want to force their religious beliefs upon others to the extent that they are willing to take away your rights. But then I remembered my dad telling me, they want you to do as they say and not as they do. Some Christian values here? They are mostly Republicans who want to regulate air pollution? No. Wall street banks? No. Guns? No. Drinking water? No. Oil companies? No. Women’s bodies? Yes.
Again, do as I say, not as I do. What drivel. What ignorance. Since when has someone having an abortion affected you in any way?
