I am writing in response to Rich Maciejewski’s letter on single-payer health care. It is obvious that Mr. Maciejewski has never worked in the health care sector. Very few who do would recommend the government to supply good health care.
Socialized medicine results in fewer hospitals, operating rooms, MRI machines, doctors, nurses and every other need you can think of. If Bernie Sanders had his heart attack in a country with socialized medicine, he would not have received a stent due to his age. Well, maybe he would because he is wealthy. The people who receive the best health care under socialized medicine are the rich.
Single-payer means rationing of health care and the elderly are the first to be denied. If Natasha Richardson, the British actress, would have had her accident on a ski resort in the United States instead of Canada, she might not have died. In Canada, MRI machines are only in the large medical centers. Doctors and nurses are hired on quota in Canada, not by need but by the budget. I recently talked to a Canadian nurse who came to the U.S. to work because the quota was full in Canada. When I was in London in 2008, on the front page of The Times was an article about hospitals not having clean sheets. If you break your hip in the United Kingdom, you don’t get surgery if you are over a certain age. You have to wait months to see a specialist. Good dental care is a rarity, and so on.
I attended an international nursing conference at Cambridge University in 2008 and talked to nurses from all over the world. Single-payer is not as rosy as it might appear. Our private sector came to our rescue in this COVID-19 crisis. Most of the amazing developments in health care come from the private sector. The ongoing crisis in our veterans health care system should convince anyone that our government is not efficient or cost effective. Is our health care system perfect? No, but it is the best in the world. Let us not make it worse by trusting it to the government.
