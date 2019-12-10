Well, thank God we had TIF back in 1857 when Grand Island was founded; I shudder to think how things would have turned out otherwise.
I’m not a TIF fan. As a small business owner, I built my own business every step of the way and did not rely on government hand-outs (how TIF seems to me).
In today’s age of cutting essential government services, it seems more sensible to cut TIF and use that money to replace our aging infrastucture. I keep reading that our sewer system needs to be replaced but have not seen a timetable for this action. Are we just going to wait until it fails? Residential streets have potholes from at least two winters ago. When are our residential streets going to be repaired and where are those dollars coming from?
Private enterprise used to rightly assume the risk of project failure and not expect a government subsidy. Perhaps it is time for Grand Island to go back to those days. In my business dealings, I talk to people from all different walks of life. The only citizens who are a fan of TIF are the ones with their hands out.
Virginia L. Fahnestock
2204 W. First St.
