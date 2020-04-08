As Christians everywhere focus on the path of Jesus this Holy Week, let’s take his message to heart, “for when you did this to the least of these, you did it to me.” ....

Jesus was grounded in unconditional love for all of God’s children and especially those who were the outcasts of society, those who didn’t “fit in,” those who had no voice, no power. Today, the situation of immigrants held in detention is one of growing stress due to the pandemic. COVID-19 is real in Grand Island, with over 60 confirmed cases and growing.

“For what you do to the least of these …”

It is time to implore Gov. Pete Ricketts to utilize his public health and licensing authority to instruct the Hall County Jail to release all detainees.

The use of ankle monitors will ensure that released detainees stay with family, friends and people of the faith community hoping to keep them from harm’s way. We can prevent more suffering.

