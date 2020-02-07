A few days ago, my curiosity got the better of me. The bewildering psyche of Donald Trump’s defenders was the puzzle that had to have an answer. So, using my own words and descriptions, I asked an avowed Trump supporter to express their thoughts about Trump’s “reign of endless, infantile tweets, taunts, bullying, name calling, threatening, and boasting.” In addition, I queried the admirer about his “selfish passion for enacting vengeance; his perpetual and instinctive lying; his frequent, incoherent statements; and his refusal to ever admit being wrong.” Well, these words are not exact, but you get the picture.
Having exhausted most of my vocabulary and all of my adjectives, I finally called the questionח— what is your opinion of the president? Without hesitation, the immediate reply was, “I find him refreshing.”
There was no argument since I wanted to get inside a head rather than take one off. But refreshing? Invigorating? Restorative? Stimulating? A cool breeze on a hot day? Is this what the majority of Trump disciples honestly believe? Must be, since Trump’s latest Gallup poll approval rating of 49% is his highest since taking office.
But for the approximately 51% of us who beg to differ, what would be truly refreshing is an administration that would offer some empathy and kindness, have some morals, prove to be trustworthy and honest, show some class, help America regain its reputation as a respected world leader, and finally, maybe even dispense a little love.
