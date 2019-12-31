I just completed a decade of research on the results of the statewide testing done in Nebraska. The 2018-19 results, like the prior nine years results, again tell us poverty drives educational achievement in Nebraska.
To help put the results of that research in perspective, we can look at the number of third through eighth-graders in Nebraska who were homeless at some time in the 2018-19 school year as reported by the NDE in its Nebraska Education Profile database at: https://nep.education.ne.gov/DataDownloads
- Statewide: 4,398 out of 140,607 or 3.1%
- Omaha PS: 1,556 out of 23,222 or 6.7%
- Grand Island PS: 530 out of 4,501 or 11.8%
- Lexington PS: 402 out of 1,273 or 31.6%
Understand, these are children, they can’t go out and find a job to pay the rent. On the other hand, Nebraska cannot treat these children as throw-aways, they will be in our future as adults for good or bad for a long time.
Research suggests the trauma of being poor without adult support to sooth the trauma is a major cause of the failure of so many poor children to achieve a good education. Correcting this is a major task since shamefully, America has almost the highest rate of child poverty of all economically developed nations. As a state we can:
- Address child poverty itself or ....
- Help caregivers of at-risk children to be better at soothing the trauma of poverty and at preparing children for school
Yet, last year, I watched our unicameral spent hour after hour trying to find a way to cut property taxes for farmers who go to a familiar warm bed every night. In my opinion it would be malfeasance in the second session of our unicameral to again ignore our children in this way.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.