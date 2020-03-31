With all of the negatives of the COVID-19 pandemic, I see positives that can come if we choose to use this time in a positive manner. If we choose to let God be there for us, we can get through this. For me, my faith gives me the calm I need in this time.
The longer I live the more I realize how little I have control of life around me. The only control I have is how I react to it. Humans tend, when more things get out of control, to react to find more ways to control it. As we try to find more ways to control our life, we become more anxious and when we become more anxious we don’t think well.
When this pandemic started people ran out to buy more supplies and stockpiled toilet paper and hand sanitizer leaving a shortage for others creating more anxiety and fear.
Now I heard in Lancaster County that applications for guns mushroomed from 5 to 10 a day to 75 to 100 a day. For me this is creating more anxiety and fear. I have a hard time understanding how buying a gun is going to help this pandemic. My gut feeling says that many of those buying guns may have chosen to stockpile as well.
I believe that God is letting this pandemic happen to help us come back to realize that we need him and realize what is important. The more we as human beings have in material things, the more we tend to forget about God. We have set our sights on more things rather than letting our family relationships and faith be our focus.
Our nation was founded on Christian values. Let’s take this opportunity to go back to our roots and let our faith and trust in God pull us through. Follow the guidelines. Take advantage of the time at home to pray and enjoy our families. We as grandparents need to social distance, as all of us do, for a while but we can keep in touch through texts and phone calls.
May God be your strength and focus and thank him for what you do have. We will get through this and come out stronger if we choose to let our faith be our guide.
Vince Boudreau
Wood River
